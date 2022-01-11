Hailstorms and heavy rainfall likely in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: In the wake of the trough from north interior Karnataka to north Maharashtra above main sea level, meteorologists forecast a possibility of hailstorms and heavy rainfall in the state.

A hailstorm in Jannaram mandal of

Mancherial district on Monday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts. Hailstorms are also likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Peddapally districts this week.

There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, Surypet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts on Thursday (January 13).

In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 15.2° Celsius was recorded in Mahbubnagar and Hayathnagar in Hyderabad witnessed a minimum temperature of 17.9°Celsius. The minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16°Celsius and 19°Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 27°Celsius and 30°Celsius.

Unseasonal hailstorms impact crops in Mancherial

Unseasonal rain and hailstorms in Utnoor and Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district led to the damage of red and bengal grams in the region. Farmers lament the loss of crops.

In Indanpelli village under Jannaram mandal, 20 minutes of hailstorm created panic as the villagers were scared by the intensity. Residents say that such kind of hail was extremely uncommon.

Cool nights, warm days ahead

