MIM MLAs in Telangana lead by example, take third vaccine shot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Promoting the need for taking the third shot or “precautionary” dose, two AIMIM MLAs — Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Pasha Qadri — were among the first to take the same in Telangana. The inauguration of this round of vaccinations was carried out by Health Minister T Harish Rao and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday at the Government Nizamia General Hospital (Unani) Hospital.

The Health Minister stated that all developed nations were going in for booster doses and the same needs to be followed here for better protection of the vulnerable. “Due to the slight fever that comes in after vaccinations, many people are afraid and avoiding the vaccine. This is not correct and it is a misconception. Vaccines save lives and all of us, including public representatives, have taken the same,” said Harish Rao.

Speaking on the same lines, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asked people to not believe rumours. “Taking the vaccine will be very beneficial because even if one gets infected, the doctor can save the life because vaccines ensure the disease is mild,” he said.

Pull up your socks: Harish

Expressing that the hospital must pull up its socks in terms of providing treatment, Harish Rao asked the principal and medical superintendent to ensure senior doctors also serve the patients and attend outpatient and in-patient services.

“There must be no distinction that someone is treating doctor and someone is teaching doctor. All doctors, roughly 70-80 in the hospital, must work towards ensuring all 200 beds are filled here. Currently, only 70-80 are filled and we want it to be fully utilised,” said the Health Minister.

He stressed that unless senior doctors consult patients, the inpatient admissions will be less. “This hospital must share the burden of Osmania General Hospital and not increase it by referring cases,” he said.

He further assured to sanction money for the improvement of hospital infrastructure and recruit more doctors.

Over 22K booster shots administered

The State began inoculating healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly persons above the age of 60 with the third shot or ‘precautionary dose’ on Monday. As many as 22,045 doses of the same were administered to eligible persons. The State will aim to vaccinate 13,94,097 eligible individuals. Health Minister Harish Rao said all developed nations were going in for booster doses and the same needs to be followed for better protection of the vulnerable