Mother-in-law in ‘honour’ killing case granted bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha granted conditional bail to Donthireddy Archana, one of the accused persons in the suspected case of honour killing of a 28-year-old man. Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar, who had married 23-year-old Avanthi Reddy from a different caste, was allegedly abducted from Hyderabad and killed in September 2020. Archana is Avanthi’s mother.

The accused was asked to execute a bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of XII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Kukatpally, at Prashanth Nagar, Medchal Malkajgiri District.

The condition for the bail is that the petitioner shall not influence the witnesses and shall appear before the trial court on each and every adjournment. The petitioner shall not enter the limits of Gachibowli and Ramachandrapuram stations and reside in the limits of LB Nagar police station till completion of the trial. In case of violation, prosecution is at liberty to seek cancellation of the bail.