Punjab’s chess player gets Rs 15 lakh aid from Telangana Minister KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao extended financial support of Rs 15 lakh to Malika Handa, a hearing and speech-impaired international chess player from Punjab. Malika met Rama Rao here on Monday. The Minister earlier responded to a video of Malika on Twitter and offered to extend support. She flew down from Jalandhar to Hyderabad on Rama Rao’s invitation.

As assured, the Minister extended financial support and handed over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh. Rama Rao invited Malika in his personal capacity after hearing about her plight and the unfair treatment she was receiving from the Punjab state government. Rama Rao also presented a laptop to her that would help participate in online chess championships.

“Many congratulations. You have won the world already,” said Rama Rao while talking to Malika. “We are proud of what she has achieved till now and she definitely deserves all the credit for the hard work she has put in,” he said. The Minister also sought inputs from Malika as to what kind of policies can be brought in to support disabled sports persons from Telangana.

Rama Rao also appealed to Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur to help Malika get a job in the Central government. “I am overwhelmed with the warm welcome and support received from the Telangana government. My heartfelt thanks to Minister Rama Rao for recognising me and supporting me,” said Malika.