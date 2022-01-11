STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rise in procedures due to cath lab at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital

For the orthopaedic wing, this resulted in four hip replacement surgeries and two knee replacements in one month periods.

An empty ward at the Osmania General Hospital a day after a downpour flooded the facility and disrupted operations, in Hyderabad on Thursday

Osmania General Hospital (File Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the 15 days since the cath lab at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) started, the hospital has seen 50 coronary angiograms and 30 stent procedures and three fluoroscopies, informed the Hospital Superintendent, in a review meeting with Health Minister T Harish Rao. 

During the review, the HoD of Cardiology Department Dr. Imamuddin and HoD of Surgery (Orthopaedic) Dr. G Ramesh briefed the Minister about the increase in procedures after receiving the medical equipment last month. For the orthopaedic wing, this resulted in four hip replacement surgeries and two knee replacements in one month periods. Harish Rao appreciated the efforts of the doctors.

