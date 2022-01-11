Severed head found near temple deity in Nalgonda village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of human sacrifice, the severed head of a 30-year-old man Ramavath Jayender, was found in a temple in Nalgonda district on Monday. Though police said it could be a case of murder and there are fewer chances of a human sacrifice, the head lying at the feet of the temple deity is raising several questions. Jayender belonged to Shunyapadu village of Palalir mandal in Suryapet district.

T Anand Reddy, DSP Devarakonda said five special teams have been deployed to detect the case and they are also working on CCTV footage and other clues related to the incident.

“The face of the victim was clear and the pictures were widely circulated on all social media platforms and to the neighbouring police stations.

As a result, the victim’s family members who also saw the pictures identified him and contacted us. Once they arrive here, we will get more clarity in the case,” added Anand Reddy.

On Monday, around 5.45 am, Brahmachari, the priest at the Mettu Mahankali temple located on the outskirts of Kurmedu village in Gollapalli mandal came to the temple as his daily routine. He was shocked at the sight of the head lying at the feet of the deity and alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Prima facie, they found that the victim was killed at a different location far away and his head was dumped at the temple, as they couldn’t find any signs of the brutal murder in the temple premises or the surrounding areas. It may be noted that the spot is close to the Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway.

Police are also probing how his killers carried his head and what vehicle they travelled in.

A murder case has been registered at Chintapalli police station and further investigation is on.