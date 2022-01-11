Telangana Electoral officer seeks list of voter cards given to sex workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel instructed District Collectors to furnish information on the number of sex workers and the voter ID cards issued to them. The CEO sought the information in the wake of recent orders of the Supreme Court to provide voter ID cards to sex workers.

In a memo, the CEO wanted officials to furnish the list of voter identity cards issued to the sex workers, as per the instruction of the Election Commission of India in compliance of the Supreme Court’s orders, to the CEO office immediately. The total number of sex workers as per the list maintained by NACO and the number of voter identity cards issued to the sex workers should be furnished to the CEO.