AIKS resolves to defeat ruling BJP in 5 states

The council meeting also passed resolutions demanding an MSP legislation, striking down the four labour codes and strengthening the NREGS.

Published: 12th January 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Flag of All India Kisan Sangh AIKS placed at Ghazipur border during farmers' protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi

FILE - Flag of All India Kisan Sangh AIKS placed at Ghazipur border during farmers' protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the two-day national council meetings of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) which concluded on Tuesday, a resolution was passed to defeat BJP in the five states which are going to polls starting February. It was decided to observe January 19 as National Workers and Farm Labourers’ Day commemorating workers who were killed in police firing on the same day in 1982, when they had held a protest in New Delhi.  

AIKS has also declared its support to trade unions during their nationwide protests on February 23 and 24. Protest demonstrations would be held in all mandal and district headquarters on those two days across the State with farmers and farm labourers. The council meeting also passed resolutions demanding an MSP legislation, striking down the four labour codes and strengthening the NREGS.

AIKS national council meetings National Workers and Farm Labourers Day January 19
