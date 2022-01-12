STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP is a circus company, taunts TRS

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was successfully conducting circus shows and the party had surpassed Bombay Circus Company, Telangana Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar alleged.

Published: 12th January 2022

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar

Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Tuesday described BJP as a circus company. Speaking to reporters, State Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar alleged that BJP leaders were levelling false allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Telangana was better than any BJP-ruled state in developmental works, he said. He dared BJP leaders to a debate in Ravindra Bharati on development in the state.

“We welcome BJP leaders from other states. We will arrange four helicopters to you. Tour the whole of Telangana to understand the development in the state and later come for a debate,” Vinod Kumar said. MLA A Jeevan Reddy alleged that the BJP, of late, resembled a circus company. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was successfully conducting circus shows and the party had surpassed Bombay Circus Company, he alleged. He termed PCC chief A Revanth Reddy as “father of supari”.

