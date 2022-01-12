BJP is a circus company, taunts TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Tuesday described BJP as a circus company. Speaking to reporters, State Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar alleged that BJP leaders were levelling false allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Telangana was better than any BJP-ruled state in developmental works, he said. He dared BJP leaders to a debate in Ravindra Bharati on development in the state.

“We welcome BJP leaders from other states. We will arrange four helicopters to you. Tour the whole of Telangana to understand the development in the state and later come for a debate,” Vinod Kumar said. MLA A Jeevan Reddy alleged that the BJP, of late, resembled a circus company. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was successfully conducting circus shows and the party had surpassed Bombay Circus Company, he alleged. He termed PCC chief A Revanth Reddy as “father of supari”.