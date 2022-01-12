STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains lash Telangana, Met department says more in store

The IMD forecast says that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Warangal districts in the next few days.

Published: 12th January 2022 03:13 AM

Workers clear the remnants of a cut-out of the Sri Rama Pattabhishekam erected a few days ago to mark the Lord Venkateswara Swamy annual fete that collapsed due to gales, in Karimnagar, Jan 11, 2022.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: Due to cyclonic circulation over north Konkan, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by hailstorms, lashed many parts of the state on Tuesday and the Met Department has predicted two more days of wet weather

Till 6 pm, places in Karimnagar like Shankarpatnam and Mankondur recorded 60.8 mm and 56.8 mm rainfall respectively. Districts like Nirmal, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, Rajanna-Sircilla and Mancherial recorded moderate rainfall.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 85.2 mm was recorded at Chinnkodur (Siddipet). The Met department forecast says that heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural districts in the next two days. 

On Tuesday, heavy rains, accompanied by hailstorms lashed parts of the state causing damage to standing crops and public infrastructure while claiming one life in Adilabad district. According to police, P Raju of Kumarambheem village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district had been working in his fields where he was caught in the rain. 

Hailstorms were reported from Jammikunta, Shankarapatnam and Chigurumamidi and other rural areas in Karimnagar district. At Telangana chowk in Karimnagar HQ, a cut-out of the Sri Rama Pattabhishekam that was erected just a few days ago to mark the Lord Venkateswara Swamy annual fete also collapsed. 

