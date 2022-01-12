KTR pushes for better sports policy in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to prepare a comprehensive sports policy for the state. Participating in the Cabinet sub-committee on Sports meeting here on Tuesday, Rama Rao wanted that TS’ sports policy should be the best in the country. Around 40 per cent of the population in the state belong to the middle-class. Hence they should be kept in mind while framing the policy, Rama Rao said.

Physical fitness and physical literacy should be made compulsory from the elementary school, Rama Rao said. He lamented that several schools in Hyderabad do not have playgrounds. He asked officials to visit Odisha, where infrastructure for sports was excellent. He directed officials to also conduct an exercise on para-athletics.

Stating that there shouldn’t be any link between politics and sports, Rama Rao decided to quit all posts relating to sports. Rama Rao also proposed to upgrade Koti Women’s College into a university. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud suggested that CM KCR Cup competitions be conducted at the district, state and national level. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy were also present.

