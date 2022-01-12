STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR pushes for better sports policy in Telangana

Physical fitness and physical literacy should be made compulsory from the elementary school, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

Published: 12th January 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to prepare a comprehensive sports policy for the state. Participating in the Cabinet sub-committee on Sports meeting here on Tuesday, Rama Rao wanted that TS’ sports policy should be the best in the country. Around 40 per cent of the population in the state belong to the middle-class. Hence they should be kept in mind while framing the policy, Rama Rao said. 

Physical fitness and physical literacy should be made compulsory from the elementary school, Rama Rao said. He lamented that several schools in Hyderabad do not have playgrounds. He asked officials to visit Odisha, where infrastructure for sports was excellent. He directed officials to also conduct an exercise on para-athletics. 

Stating that there shouldn’t be any link between politics and sports, Rama Rao decided to quit all posts relating to sports. Rama Rao also proposed to upgrade Koti Women’s College into a university. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud suggested that CM KCR Cup competitions be conducted at the district, state and national level. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy were also present.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR physical activity Telangana government School education
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp