Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay sees fear in KCR’s Third Front efforts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to promote a Third Front as an alternative to the NDA since he feared being arrested on corruption charges. Addressing people at a protest meeting in Mahbubnagar against GO 317, he said that the CM has been trying to align directly or indirectly with parties like CPM, Congress and MIM, by trying to create a sympathy wave for himself, claiming that the Centre may conduct ED raids on him.

Sanjay assured teachers who have been transferred to far-off places as per GO 317 that they would again be posted in their native districts if BJP comes to power. He also promised to reinstate vidya volunteers, NREGS field assistants and healthcare workers, who were removed from service by the state government.

Reiterating that BJP was the only party that was responding to the issues concerning people in Telangana, he said a massive public meeting would be held in Hyderabad against GO 317, once the spread of Covid-19 is controlled.

Tax earnings

BJP in-charge of Madhya Pradesh P Muralidhar Rao said the CM was encouraging an anti-national feeling among people, by saying Telangana’s tax earnings were being taken by the Centre. “How do you think the government is spending to protect our borders and how do you think 150 crore vaccination was achieved,” he questioned, assuring that TRS leaders would go to jail for corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. Sanjay also said the BJP would protect the Bhavani Maata temple in Mahbubnagar from land grabbers.