Telangana man made Vice-Chancellor of Sanskrit university in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another recognition to a son of Telangana soil, Dr. Penna Madhusudhan on Tuesday took over as the officiating Vice-Chancellor of Kavikula Guru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek Maharashtra. Dr. Madhusudhan hails from Narketpally in Nalgonda district.

He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi award in 2019 for writing an epic poem on Gulabrao Maharaj, a saint of Maharashtra who wrote 134 books in Marathi, Vraj and Sanskrit, despite the fact that he was blind. Dr. Madhusudhan is also a DLitt (honorary).

Dr. Penna Madhusudhan

Dr. Madhusudhan says his appointment as vice-chancellor was like reaching the acme of his career. “I am very happy about my elevation. For any academician, becoming the vice-chancellor of an institution is the ultimate goal. It is a great leap in my career,” Dr Madhusudhan said.The 52-year-old Sanskrit scholar, who was a professor and dean faculty of Indian Philosophy and Culture at the university, has to his credit 10 original works, nine edited works, 14 translations and two monographs.