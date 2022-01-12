STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Third wave: COVID reinfection is mentally traumatic for patients

Doctors note that reinfections are indicative of Omicron’s immune escape capabilities which spare no one, including those with a strong barrier of natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity.

Published: 12th January 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases

A health worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases (File photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most of the patients reaching hospitals are those people who were infected during the second wave in May-June last year. Most of these patients have taken two doses of the vaccine but have yet again tested positive, all in the span of 6-8 months. 

The development they note is indicative of Omicron’s immune escape capabilities which spare no one, including those with a strong barrier of natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity.

“We are seeing many such cases; the most recent one being a 43-year-old male who had a bad infection in June 2021 after which he got vaccinated in November. He has again tested positive,” said Dr. Khizer Hussain Junaidy, Primary Care Physician at Caspian Healthcare.

The doctor said that though this patient was exhibiting milder symptoms this time around like high-grade fever, headaches, running nose, weakness, etc., the psychological impact is immense for he now believes that it will get worse.

“The past experience was so traumatic that he is insisting on being hospitalised and taking the cocktail therapy which is not needed at all. Such patients go through immense psychological trauma and have to be counselled extensively,” said Dr. Junaidy.

Telangana covid cases covid reinfections Omicron variant covid hospitalisations Covid psychological impact
Comments

