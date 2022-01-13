BJP suspends financier Ganesh for abetting suicide of Nizamabad family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from Ganesh, a private financier and native of Khaleelwadi, in Nizamabad town, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of P Suresh and his family members. The family of four killed themselves in Vijayawada four days ago, after being harassed by financiers including Ganesh.

Ganesh, locally known as BJP Ganesh, is known to have been a close aid of Nizamabad MP D Arvind and has been known to have financed the party during the Assembly and Parliamentary elections as well. As soon as Ganesh was arrested by Vijayawada police, BJP state president ordered the suspension of Ganesh from the party’s primary membership on Wednesday.

In his suicide letter and selfie video, Suresh, who used to run a medical shop in Nizamabad, had alleged that the financiers have been threatening him and had extorting Rs 80 lakh from their family, despite the family repaying the debts to the financiers.