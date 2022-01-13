STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid hospitalisation low, but occupancy up in Hyderabad

Most of patients reaching Gandhi are those who were undergoing treatment in other hospitals and tested positive for Covid.

Published: 13th January 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though hospital occupancy is rising by 4 per cent to 9 per cent each day, hospitalisations due to Covid-19 still remain low in the third wave. This is because the majority of patients reaching hospitals are those who were already scheduled for a medical procedure and had tested positive prior to admission.

For instance, of the over 70 patients in the ICU at the Gandhi Hospital, a  majority are elderly undergoing age-related procedures in other hospitals, but had tested positive for  Covid-19 and shifted here. This is because Gandhi is the only tertiary care hospital with all super-speciality services alongside Covid-19 care.

“While the majority are elderly, we also have six young patients in Covid-19 ICUs with chronic kidney ailment. In another trend, there were three trauma cases who, after treatment, tested positive for Covid and were sent here. Also, a few bone injury cases admitted to other hospitals were found to be positive and sent here,” explained Dr. M Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital

In these cases, doctors observe that Covid-19 only acts as a viral infection, not necessarily worsening their pre-existing health condition. “In almost all cases, it is the preexisting medical issue that had proved fatal, since by the time they get infected, they are already in a feeble condition,” added Dr Rao. He assured that while infectivity rate is very high, hospitalisations purely due to Covid-19 complications remain low and one need not worry. 

