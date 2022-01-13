STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Minister Shankar Rao convicted in 2 criminal cases, fined Rs 3,500

In the first case registered at Shadnagar, Shankar Rao was accused of trespassing into an agriculture land at Chatanpally in Shadnagar, claiming that it was his land.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

P Shankar Rao

Former Minister in the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh state, P Shankar Rao (File picture)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: P Shankar Rao, who served as a  minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, was convicted in two criminal cases against him. The Special Sessions Court at Nampally on Wednesday found Shankar Rao guilty and sentenced him to pay a total fine of Rs 3,500 in both cases, registered in November 2015.

In the first case registered at Shadnagar, Shankar Rao was accused of trespassing into an agriculture land at Chatanpally in Shadnagar, claiming that it was his land. He not only forced the victim to give up his land, but also beat him up. The court convicted Shankar Rao guilty and sentenced him to pay Rs 1,500 fine. In the second case, he trespassed into a home in Shadnagar. The owner’s wife informed Shankar Rao that the former was not at home. Shankar barged into the home and beat up the woman. In this case, he was sentenced to pay Rs 2,000 fine.

