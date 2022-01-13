STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy in hot water for revealing KTR travel details

The complainant Krishank Manne stated in his complaint that the post was unauthorised and with criminal intention.

Former MP from Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. (Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cybercrime wing of Cyberabad police registered a case against former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy for revealing personal details of IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter. The case was registered two days ago under sections 120-B of the IPC and 43 and 66 of the IT Act. Police said that Vishweshwar Reddy had unauthorisedly disclosed Rama Rao’s passport details on Twitter and also the Minister’s travel details for the period from January 2020 till April 2021. 

The complainant Krishank Manne stated in his complaint that the post was unauthorised and with criminal intention. In the first place, it is criminal to obtain private information of an individual without his consent, as an individual and thus the act constitutes an offence with criminal intentions. 

“Unauthorised public disclosure of private Information to harm Sri KT Rama Rao and Criminal Conspiracy to malign the image and to harm KT Rama Rao, who is not only a cabinet minister in Telangana State Government and also the Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi,” added Krishank.

