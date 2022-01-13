KTR reviews development works in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday held a meeting to review development works taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments in the Serilingampally constituency.

“New flyovers, underpasses and link roads were completed and thrown open for public use. Many more are under various stages of completion,” the minister said after the meeting. Issues pertaining to water supply and sewerage network, the progress of Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) works, development of parks in collaboration with Resident Welfare Associations and Corporate entities, were discussed in the meeting.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, TRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar among others attended the meeting.