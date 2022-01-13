STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalu-KCR bonhomie is laughable: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

On the occassion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanthi, Bandi Sanjay said that CM KCR would be hunted down and dragged to jail for corruption.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay garlands Swami Vivekananda’s statue on the latter's 159th birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay garlands Swami Vivekananda’s statue on the latter's 159th birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022. (Photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar once again reiterated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was well aware of the fact that the Centre had prepared its ground to put him behind bars for “corruption”. This was the reason behind his escalated Third Front efforts, said Sanjay. 

Addressing the media on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanthi observed in the BJP party office in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Sanjay said whether it was Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, terrorists from ISI, Al Qaeda or Taliban who came to meet the CM, he would be hunted down and dragged to jail for corruption. 

He remembered Swami Vivekananda’s contribution in spreading the greatness of India and Hinduism across the world and quoted Swami’s words that “it is not the one who doesn’t have money, but the one who doesn’t have a goal in life is poor”.

TAGS
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Swami Vivekananda Jayanthi Tejashwi Yadav
