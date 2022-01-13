Objection to use of ‘YSR’ by Sharmila’s party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India said that it had received objections over the registration of YSR Telangana Party. The ECI in reply to an RTI query told Anna YSR Congress Party national president Mahaboob Pasha that the objections were received against the registration of YSRTP.

The ECI said that there was an objection not to register YSRTP. The Anna YSR Congress Party has been objecting to the registration of YSRTP. The objection is that YS Sharmila’s party should not use the letters “YSR”. A Delhi court had rejected the Anna YSR Congress Party’s objection to the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh using the letters “YSR”.