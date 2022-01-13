STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Objection to use of ‘YSR’ by Sharmila’s party

The Election Commission in reply to an RTI query told Anna YSR Congress Party national president Mahaboob Pasha that the objections were received against the registration of YSRTP.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Y S Sharmila

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India said that it had received objections over the registration of YSR Telangana Party. The ECI in reply to an RTI query told Anna YSR Congress Party national president Mahaboob Pasha that the objections were received against the registration of YSRTP.

The ECI said that there was an objection not to register YSRTP. The Anna YSR Congress Party has been objecting to the registration of YSRTP. The objection is that YS Sharmila’s party should not use the letters “YSR”. A Delhi court had rejected the Anna YSR Congress Party’s objection to the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh using the letters “YSR”.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Telangana Party Election Commission of India Anna YSR Congress Party YSR Congress Party
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp