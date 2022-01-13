PM faced risk for 18 mins: Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge P Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a sting operation by a national TV channel which “revealed” that despite the police receiving specific intelligence about a farmers’ protest on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s route during his Punjab tour on January 5, BJP’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao questioned why the DSP-CID, SSP and DGP of Punjab had given clearance for the PM’s convoy.

He said that the PM’s safety was threatened for 18 minutes just 10 km away from the border with Pakistan, leaving him vulnerable to long-range artillery which could hit the target 30-35 km away. He termed the response of Punjab Congress as sending a ‘dangerous signal’.