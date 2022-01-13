STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM faced risk for 18 mins: Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge P Muralidhar Rao

He said that the PM’s safety was threatened for 18 minutes just 10 km away from the border with Pakistan, leaving him vulnerable to long-range artillery which could hit the target 30-35 km away.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao.

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a sting operation by a national TV channel which “revealed” that despite the police receiving specific intelligence about a farmers’ protest on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s route during his Punjab tour on January 5, BJP’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao questioned why the DSP-CID, SSP and DGP of Punjab had given clearance for the PM’s convoy.

Comments(1)

  • chandrasekaran
    why the hell he was sitting there? What the SPG did? When picture is clear he should have left and spg should have forced him to leave the spot. Otherwise
    19 hours ago reply
