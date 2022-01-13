Sitamma barrage works to be completed in 15 months  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The works on the Sitamma Sagar Barrage will be expedited on the lines of Medigadda barrage. The project will be completed in the next 15 months. Special Chief Secretary Irrigation Rajat Kumar conducted a review of Sitamma Sagar Barrage and Sitarama Lift Irrigation Schemes on Wednesday. The contracting agency for both Medigadda and Sitamma Sagar is L&T and L&T chairman will visit the Sitamma Sagar Barrage on January 22 and chalk out a plan for the next 15 months.

Rajat Kumar told Express that CCTV cameras would be installed at the worksite of Sitamma Sagar Barrage and the progress of work would be monitored on a daily basis. He himself would conduct reviews every 15 days.

The quantity of cement concrete works to be taken up on a daily basis will be scheduled in advance. Though the officials fixed March 2023 as the deadline for the completion of the barrage, the contracting agency wanted up to June 2023, as work might be halted for some days due to the monsoon.

The Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project is nearing completion. The works on the LIP too would be expedited so as to complete the project by October/November this year. There were land acquisition issues for both the projects, which would be resolved shortly. Once, these two projects are completed, the State would be able to utilise its share of water in the Godavari river.