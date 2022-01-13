STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What about medical colleges for us, KTR asks PM Modi

TRS Working President KTR in a tweet said that not even one educational institution had been sanctioned for Telangana in the last seven years.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:17 AM

KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet on Tuesday on the inauguration of 11 medical colleges, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that not even one educational institution had been sanctioned for Telangana in the last seven years.

He tweeted on Wednesday: “Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, On this #NationalYouthDay on behalf of Telangana youth & students, request you to make amends at the earliest. In the last 7 years, not even one educational institution has been sanctioned by NDA Govt to Telangana despite many requests at all levels”.

On Tuesday, Modi tweeted: “At 4 PM tomorrow, 12th January, 11 new medical colleges will be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu. These medical colleges will augment health infrastructure and ensure affordable healthcare to the people of Tamil Nadu”. 

Comments

