CCTVs lie defunct in Telangana DGP’s hometown

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed by police in DGP M Mahender Reddy’s hometown Kistaram in Khammam district are lying defunct due to the lack of maintenance. As many as 14 CCTVs were installed in different locations of Kistaram in Kusumanchi mandal around one-and-a-half years ago spending Rs 4 lakh and with the support of sponsors. However, one of the cameras was stolen by unidentified persons and the remaining are lying defunct due to poor maintenance.

This is despite the fact that police officials have on many instances said that one CCTV is equivalent to 100 police personnel. The DGP himself on several occasions has said that the cameras have helped prevent crimes in public places and also solve many cases.

The locals, who are worried about the lackadaisical attitude of the police, said it is very unfortunate that the cops are not showing any interest in maintaining the cameras which were installed to improve law and order situation in the area. When contacted, Khammam Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G Baswa Reddy said monkeys were damaging the cameras. “We will get the faulty cameras repaired,” said the officer.