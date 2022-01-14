Covid vaccine booster dose confusion prevails at Telangana PHCs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As senior citizens attempt to take the Covid-19 precaution dose, confusion seems to be prevailing among the health staff over whom to vaccinate. While all those above 60 are being administered the vaccine in some PHCs, in others, only those who have crossed the age of 60 and are with comorbidities are being vaccinated. This is leaving the senior citizens unnecessarily stressed.

“I had taken two doses at the Saidabad PHC. Now, when my turn came for the booster dose, I went to the same PHC but they declined to administer the vaccine to me, asking for a doctor’s prescription. When I asked them why, they rudely sent me away,” said 65-year-old Sriram Tanguturi.

However, he noted that on the same day, when he went to the Madannapet UPHC they administered the vaccine without any prescription. “Not only was I exposed to two health centres, but I was also made to wait and stress about it. At one point, they disqualified me despite being a senior citizen,” Sriram Taguturi said.

Similar issues are being reported from some centres over allowing jabs for frontline workers who are yet to complete their 39 week period after the second dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, officials note that the rules are clear that those with comorbid conditions alone and above the age of 60 years are eligible, which is specified in national guidelines as well.