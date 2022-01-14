STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC upholds TS decision on permit rooms

The court further directed that the state government should ensure that the consumption of liquor does not take place outside the permit rooms or in any way that causes inconvenience to the public.

Published: 14th January 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday upheld the decision of the state government to allow permit rooms only if they are adjacent to retail liquor shops. The court, however, directed the state government to carry out an audit in respect of all liquor shops to ensure that the shops and permit rooms are established in compliance with the statutory provisions as contained in the rules.

The state government should ensure that no shop is established in a residential locality along with a permit room, near a hospital, near a religious institution or near a school as well as other prohibited places as mentioned under the rules. 

In case, there is a violation of the Excise Act and the rules framed under it, the state government should close down the shops forthwith after conducting audit in respect of all shops within a period of two months from the date of the order and a compliance report has to be submitted to the Registrar General of this court.

The court further directed that the state government should ensure that the consumption of liquor does not take place outside the permit rooms or outside the bar which causes inconvenience to the people at large. The state Government is directed to strictly follow the statutory provisions as contained in the Excise Act. 

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji, disposed of the PIL challenging government’s decision to allow the permit rooms adjacent to retail liquor shops. The bench made it clear that in case the licence has been granted in any residential area causing inconvenience to the public, the same can be brought to the notice of this court by filing a writ petition.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana liquor shops permit rooms Telangana government Excise Act
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp