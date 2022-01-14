STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I don’t debate with criminals: Telangana Minister KTR to Congress leader Revanth Reddy

IT Minister snubs Congress chief in Twitter session, addresses civic matters, students’ issues; avoids 2BHK, Dalit Bandhu queries
 

Published: 14th January 2022 03:48 AM

KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To a question posed by a Twitter user on whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was going to expand his services at the national level by bringing the regional parties on one platform for the welfare of the country, IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao replied saying, “Who knows what future has in store”.

During the #AskKTR session on Twitter on Thursday, Rama Rao rejected the challenge posed by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to have a debate on farmers’ welfare, by saying he was not ready to debate with criminals and 420s, suggesting that Revanth interact with MLA Elvis Stephenson instead.

The students of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, most of whom have tested positive to Covid-19, requested the Minister to postpone their exams scheduled from January 19, as they felt non-performance in the exams would mean they would lose six months.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Rama Rao referred the matter to Health Minister T Harish Rao. To a question posed on when T-Fiber Internet connectivity would be rolled out, the Minister replied saying the first phase was scheduled to be delivered on April 22. 

Illegal constructions

Netizens brought to his notice how sports centres and parks were being grabbed in the name of HUDA Layout in Manikonda and how an illegal building was being constructed on the premises of Government Model School in Raikode mandal of Sangareddy district.

The Industries Minister tagged departments and officials concerned to take action on civic issues like garbage dumps, closure of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment, lack of equipment to maintain sanitation. 

Rama Rao also assured that drinking water through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme would be provided to Bhoodan Pochampally municipal area. He also promised action on the development/reconstruction of the Warangal bus stand, which was brought to his notice. Questions on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme, KG to PG education, 2BHK scheme, among others, went unanswered.

Bahadurpura flyover to be ready in 2 months

Responding to queries during the #AskKTR session, Minister KT Rama Rao said that the crucial Bahadurpura flyover works in Old City would be completed in about two months' time and proposed Suchitra Junction flyover would also be taken up.

He asked the HMDA to address the issue relating to Pamula Vagu near ORR (Exit 3 & 4) which is reportedly getting polluted with chemicals from IDA, Bollaram near Sultanpur bridge. The lake is flowing through many villages producing a harsh chemical smell and polluting groundwater, Sunil in a tweet mentioned.

On the flyover projects to be commenced from Suchitra Jn to Kompally, KTR said the government would take up the works. Rama Rao also urged Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi to look into Langer Houz lake which was filled with a lot of garbage. 

