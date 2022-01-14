STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Letter war continues: Now, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay writes to CM KCR

Recalling how farmers used to form serpentine queues to purchase fertilisers before 2014, he has asked the CM to introspect as to how that problem was solved after Prime Minister Modi came to power.

Published: 14th January 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar released an open letter to the CM on Thursday, accusing him of trying to divert the issue of GO 317 and unemployment in the State, by raising the issue of hike in the price of fertilisers. 

He questioned the CM about his promise on April 13, 2017, about giving fertilisers free of cost to farmers, which was not fulfilled even after almost five years. Terming the Chief Minister’s letter as “utter lies” intended to mislead the people, Sanjay reminded him that the Centre had raised the MSP of 23 crops by 50 to 100 per cent since 2014.

He pointed out that neighbouring states were giving Rs 200 to Rs 600 as bonus per quintal to farmers. Instead of following suit, Chief Minister KCR had started a new drama on procurement declaring that paddy in Rabi wouldn’t be procured, which resulted in the death of around 50 farmers, he alleged. If agriculture was flourishing in the State, he questioned why Telangana stood fourth in farmer suicides. 

Ramagundam factory

Recalling how farmers used to form serpentine queues to purchase fertilisers before 2014, he has asked the CM to introspect as to how that problem was solved after Prime Minister Modi came to power. He said it was in the best interest of the farmers that the Centre had revived the Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory at a cost of Rs 6,100 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Telangana CM KCR Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory Telangana farmers
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp