Modi government days numbered, say Telangana Ministers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing their tirade against the BJP and the Narendra Modi government, several Ministers on Thursday predicted a bleak future for the BJP government. Speaking to reporters in Nirmal, Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy said that the countdown had begun for the BJP. It would be defeated in five states, which are going to polls shortly, he predicted. State BJP leaders should talk about the fertiliser price hike, he demanded.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao compared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmer welfare measures with that of former Prime Ministers Devi Lal and Charan Singh. Though the state government urged the Centre to link NREGS to Agriculture, there was no response from the Centre so far, Dayakar Rao alleged. He demanded a rollback of fertiliser prices.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, in a statement, alleged that Modi failed to deliver on his assurance of doubling the income of farmers. Instead, he had doubled the income of brokers and industrialists, he alleged. Jagadish Reddy called upon people to spearhead campaigns against the Modi government. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud alleged that the BJP government was trying to privatise all PSUs in phases. The BJP’s top priority was corporatisation while ignoring the reservation system, he alleged. The Minister alleged that the Modi government was vindictive towards non-BJP ruled states, especially Telangana.