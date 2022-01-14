STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Modi government days numbered, say Telangana Ministers

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy in a statement alleged that the Modi government instead of doubling farmers' income, has doubled the income of brokers and industrialists.

Published: 14th January 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy (Facebook Photo | Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing their tirade against the BJP and the Narendra Modi government, several Ministers on Thursday predicted a bleak future for the BJP government. Speaking to reporters in Nirmal, Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy said that the countdown had begun for the BJP. It would be defeated in five states, which are going to polls shortly, he predicted. State BJP leaders should talk about the fertiliser price hike, he demanded.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao compared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmer welfare measures with that of former Prime Ministers Devi Lal and Charan Singh. Though the state government urged the Centre to link NREGS to Agriculture, there was no response from the Centre so far, Dayakar Rao alleged. He demanded a rollback of fertiliser prices.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, in a statement, alleged that Modi failed to deliver on his assurance of doubling the income of farmers. Instead, he had doubled the income of brokers and industrialists, he alleged. Jagadish Reddy called upon people to spearhead campaigns against the Modi government. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud alleged that the BJP government was trying to privatise all PSUs in phases. The BJP’s top priority was corporatisation while ignoring the reservation system, he alleged. The Minister alleged that the Modi government was vindictive towards non-BJP ruled states, especially Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi government Telangana Ministers Farmers income Fertiliser prices Indra Karan Reddy Errabelli Dayakar Rao V Srinivas Goud
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp