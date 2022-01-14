Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy asks status of CM's 2017 promise on providing fertilisers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Friday questioned the assurance made on April 2017 by CM K Chandrashekar Rao that by FY 2018-19, the state government will provide 24 to 26 lakh tonne fertilisers in the state free-of-cost to farmers free of cost.

Reddy tweeted a video of Rao from April 13, 2017, where the latter could be seen addressing a gathering of party leaders, saying "There are 55 lakh farmers in the state. They need 13 lakh tonne Urea, 11 lakh tonne DAP, 1.7 lakh tonne potassium. There are other things like ammonia-gimmonia, zinc-binc, which the farmers would need."

"What I'm going to say is going to be historic. The entire country will become 'aagam' (restless). Maybe I was born to do this. In the present year's budget Rs 4,000 crore will go to clearing debts. But in the next financial year, we will give 24 to 26 lakh tonne fertilisers in the state free-of-cost to the farmers...100 per cent," the chief minister is heard saying in the video drawing a loud applause from the audience.

Tweeting that video, Revanth Reddy said that it has been over four years since the assurance was given but it has been completely ignored. "Instead of challenging and escaping from debates...I demand @KTRTRS to atleast implement it for the farmers," Reddy urged TRS Working President KT Rama Rao through his tweet on Friday.