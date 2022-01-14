Telangana crosses 5 crore jabs mark, 1 crore in last 35 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Thursday crossed the milestone of administering 5 crore vaccinations, with the last one crore doses being administered in just 35 days. State Health Minister T Harish Rao congratulated all line departments, especially the public health staff, for achieving this milestone in such a short span of time.

As of date, 2.93 crore individuals in the state have been administered their first dose and 2.06 crore their second dose, while 1.13 lakh individuals have got their booster dose. For children between 15-17 years, 8.67 lakh doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has said that the 112 students who had tested positive have been accommodated in 211 isolation centres arranged inside the campus. IITH authorities said that all these students are exhibiting mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. A special team of 19 medical staff, including six doctors, is closely monitoring the infected students.

