Telangana Higher Education Council, UK universities to develop job-centric syllabus

Osmania and Kakatiya universities from Telangana to work together with two British universities, Bangor and Aberystwyth, to design the curriculum.

Published: 14th January 2022

Osmania University

Osmania University (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is focusing on designing an advanced curriculum to enhance employment opportunities in graduation courses. The TSCHE, jointly with the British Council, had discussions with Bangor and Aberystwyth University authorities in the United Kingdom to design an employment-centric syllabus.

In a meeting held on Thursday, it was decided that Osmania and Kakatiya universities from Telangana will work together with the two British universities to design the curriculum. A curriculum will be developed and made available to colleges from the next academic year as part of the pilot project, later it will be included in the regular curriculum. The main objective of this project is to develop subject knowledge, higher academic attributes and job skills among students.

