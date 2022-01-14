Telangana sees 2,707 new Covid cases in a single day, active infections cross 20,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fortnight into the New Year, Telangana now has 20,462 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,953 individuals are hospitalised. This sharp rise was seen after the State reported 2,707 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday with 84,280 tests conducted. On the same day, 582 individuals recovered; but that did nothing to help to rein in the active caseload which is rising at a much faster rate.

Owing to such a sharp rise in cases, hospitalisations have also increased exponentially to 280 day-on-day. The State logged 1,673 cases on January 12 and the next day, the number of admissions shot up to 280.

GHMC continues to lead, however, districts see rapid spread.

The spike in cases was contributed heavily by GHMC limits with 1,328 cases, followed by Medchal with 248 and 202 in Rangareddy. The districts of Hanamkonda, Nizamabad, Mancherial saw 75, 60 and 58 cases respectively. The day also saw two deaths, taking the death toll to 4,049.