MEIL wins most bids, may emerge as dominant player in piped gas supply

Winning the bids for 15 geographical areas, MEIL bagged almost a quarter (24.6 per cent) of the total number of GAs that went under the hammer.

Published: 15th January 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Oil extraction rig being constructed by MEIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based multi-sector global engineering major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has emerged as the successful bidder for the highest number of Geographical Areas (GA) across India. Winning the bids for 15 geographical areas, MEIL bagged almost a quarter (24.6 per cent) of the total number of GAs that went under the hammer. The company plans to set up gas stations at these GAs to provide piped gas for domestic and industrial needs

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board had called for the bidding of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for 65 GAs across the country. Of the 65 GAs up for bidding, there were no takers for four GA, and of the remaining 61, MEIL had bid for 43 and had won 15 of them. 

The successful bidders will have to construct city gate stations or mother stations, lay the main pipeline and distribution pipelines and install CNG stations. The CGD aims at promoting green fuel (natural gas) like Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for households and industries (for domestic or industrial consumption) and also Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) used as fuel for vehicles and automobile industry. 

