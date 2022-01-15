Vanama’s image hit, old rival Jalagam senses an opening in Kothagudem  

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: To take advantage of the political upheaval in the Kothagudem constituency, former MLA Jalagam Venkata Rao has started making moves to try and turn the situation in his favour. With Vanama Raghavender Rao in custody and facing allegations of illegal activities, as well as charges of abetment to suicide, TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao is unable to mingle with the people. The entire episode has cast a shadow on his political career.

In fact, he is facing pressure from the opposition, and if sources are to be believed, even from some quarters within the ruling party, for his resignation. On the ground too, resentment against the MLA and his family is growing by the day, and there are rumours that the TRS high command is also contemplating action. After his son’s name surfaced in connection with the suicide case, Venkateswara Rao has been restricted to Hyderabad and has not been seen in the constituency.

Jalagam Venkata Rao contested on a TRS ticket while Venkateswara Rao was the Congress candidate in 2018. Venkateswara Rao won the election but joined the TRS later. After facing defeat, Jalagam Venkata Rao had kept away from the constituency and was seldom seen in the segment.

However, the tide appears to have turned in his favour now. According to Venkateswara Rao’s supporters, Jalagam Venkata Rao is trying to add fuel to the present situation to do irreparable damage to the TRS MLA. They alleged that Jalagam Venkata Rao’s followers are carrying out propaganda against Venkateswara Rao.