STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM to hold cabinet meeting on Monday as Covid cases surge

The recovery rate in the state is at 96.31 per cent and case fatality rate is 0.57 per cent.

Published: 16th January 2022 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

The cabinet meeting will be held on Monday at 2 pm in Pragathi Bhavan under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to discuss Covid-related matters, the Chief Minister's office said.

Telangana government on Sunday extended vacations for all educational institutions till January 30, 2022.

"It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022," office of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, the State government declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16.

Telangana on Saturdy reported 1,963 new Covid-19 cases taking the cumulative tally to 7,07,162. There are 22017 active cases. The cumulative recoveries registered in Telangana is at 6,81,091 and the death toll is 4,054. The recovery rate in the state is at 96.31 per cent and case fatality rate is 0.57 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid-19 Coronavirus K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp