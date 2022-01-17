Congress pays rich tributes to former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders paid rich tributes to former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy on his 80th birth anniversary on Sunday. Led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, scores of party leaders and activists, including former MPs M Anjan Kumar Yadav and Mallu Ravi, visited the leader’s samadhi on Necklace Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth recalled the services of Jaipal Reddy, including his contribution to the efforts for a separate Telangana State and felt that he was a tall leader on par with former PM PV Narasimha Rao and former CM Marri Chenna Reddy. “My heartfelt tributes to the leader with integrity and commitment and best parliamentarian Shri Jaipal Reddy garu on his 80th birth anniversary. He is an inspiration to one and all,” Revanth Reddy later tweeted.