Dharmapuri Arvind remains hopeful Srinivas will reconsider decision to rejoin Congress

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Even as reports suggest that it’s just a matter of time that TRS Rajya Sabha member and senior politician D Srinivas rejoins the Congress, his younger son Dharmapuri Arvind wants his father to reconsider his decision for “better prospects” in the BJP.

Arvind is confident that the BJP has a better future in the State and the district, while claiming that the very existence of the Congress in the district is doubtful.

Arvind became the BJP MP from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency by defeating TRS candidate and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in the 2019 elections.

While he does not agree, many TRS and Congress leaders still believe that Srinivas used his political clout to ensure victory for Arvind. They also believe that Srinivas’ behind the scene work led to Congress vote shifting to the BJP.

Now, Arvind is said to be trying his best to convince his father to join the BJP. There have been several instances of both going to Delhi together; in fact Srinivas has interacted with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament premises. Also, when he was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited him.

Arvind shared these bits of information on social media channels like twitter, but Srinivas remained unconvinced and refused to join the saffron party. In the meantime came the news that Srinivas and his elder son Dharmapuri Sanjay have decided to join the Congress, but Arvind appears to have not lost hope that they will join the BJP.

For Arvind, having Srinivas in the BJP would be a huge boost. As APCC chief, Srinivas had led the Congress-TRS alliance to victory in all these nine seats in 2004. Arvind wants to emulate his father, but without an alliance.

While maintaining that the BJP leadership will decide the candidates, Arvind says that the wind is so much in the saffron party’s favour that for every constituency, there are at least two potential winners aspiring for BJP ticket.

When pressed to give his view of what will happen to his plans if Srinivas indeed rejoins the Congress, Arvind said that if this were to happen, then all parties would have to redraw their strategies ahead of the 2023 elections.