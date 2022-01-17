Home Guard dies in accident near Andhra's Guntur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angothu Babu Rao Naik (35) a Home Guard deputed to Tirumalagiri police station in Nalgonda District and his relative Angothu Mothiram Naik (66) died in an accident near Macherla of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, when a speeding car hit their bike late on Saturday. The duo had gone to Babu Rao’s in-laws house and were returning to Nalgonda.

Nalgonda police paid last respects to Babu Rao’s mortal remains and also extended financial support of Rs 20,000 for his final rites. Rema Rajeshwari, SP Nalgonda assured Babu Rao’s kin of all support from the police department. Babu Rao is survived by wife and three children.

Two days ago, he went to his in-laws’ place for Sankranti. On Saturday he returned to Nalgonda along with a relative. Near Macherla, a speeding car coming in the opposite direction, hit their bik, leaving them injured severely. The duo were rushed to a hospital, where they died undergoing treatment.