STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Home Guard dies in accident near Andhra's Guntur

Nalgonda police paid last respects to Babu Rao’s mortal remains and also extended financial support of Rs 20,000 for his final rites.

Published: 17th January 2022 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angothu Babu Rao Naik (35) a Home Guard deputed to Tirumalagiri police station in Nalgonda District and his relative Angothu Mothiram Naik (66) died in an accident near Macherla of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, when a speeding car hit their bike late on Saturday. The duo had gone to Babu Rao’s in-laws house and were returning to Nalgonda. 

Nalgonda police paid last respects to Babu Rao’s mortal remains and also extended financial support of Rs 20,000 for his final rites. Rema Rajeshwari, SP Nalgonda assured Babu Rao’s kin of all support from the police department. Babu Rao is survived by wife and three children.

Two days ago, he went to his in-laws’ place for Sankranti. On Saturday he returned to Nalgonda along with a relative. Near Macherla, a speeding car coming in the opposite direction, hit their bik, leaving them injured severely. The duo were rushed to a hospital, where they died undergoing treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp