Local television journalist succumbs to black fungus in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: A local television channel journalist Mekala Satyanarayana alias Satyam, who was afflicted with black fungus after being infected by Covid-19 virus during the second wave, passed away on Saturday.

Satyam was affected by the virus during the second wave and was later infected with black fungus. He underwent treatment in Karimnagar and Hyderabad hospitals, but in vain. The journalist remained bedridden for several months and survived only on liquids.

On Saturday evening, he developed complications and his family shifted him to a private medical college where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Satyam is survived by his wife and a daughter. His wife works in Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank. He was known to be a competent sportsperson and played badminton and cricket daily. Condolences poured in from all sections of society.