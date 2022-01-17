STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Local television journalist succumbs to black fungus in Karimnagar

On Saturday evening, he developed complications and his family shifted him to a private medical college where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A local television channel journalist Mekala Satyanarayana alias Satyam, who was afflicted with black fungus after being infected by Covid-19 virus during the second wave, passed away on Saturday. 

Satyam was affected by the virus during the second wave and was later infected with black fungus. He underwent treatment in Karimnagar and Hyderabad hospitals, but in vain. The journalist remained bedridden for several months and survived only on liquids. 

On Saturday evening, he developed complications and his family shifted him to a private medical college where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Satyam is survived by his wife and a daughter. His wife works in Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank. He was known to be a competent sportsperson and played badminton and cricket daily. Condolences poured in from all sections of society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus Covid-19 Karimnagar
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp