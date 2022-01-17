Telangana Industries Minister KTR invites Tesla to set shop in the state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s ‘Tesla’ tweet has created quite a buzz on the Internet, with several people including renowned journalists, actors and industrialists hailing the move.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana State in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our State is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” tweeted the Minister in a reply to the tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Rama Rao was responding to a tweet by the electric vehicle and clean energy company’s CEO that read: “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government.” Within no time, prominent persons, including movie actors, journalists and industry leaders backed the Minister’s tweet and supported the idea.

With the Minister’s tweet receiving many responses on the social media platform, ‘Elon Musk’ and ‘Tesla’ went on to top positions in Twitter trends in India.

“Love this car so much, Elon Musk. Feels like hope is around the corner,” said actor Genelia Deshmuk. “Elon Musk, Come to Hyderabad - India! It will be epic to have you. The Government here in Telangana is terrific too,” said actor Vijay Devarakonda.

Welcoming Tesla to the State, Tollywood director Meher Ramesh tweeted, “Elon Musk sir you have best land & infrastructure in Telangana of course best Minister & Administration KTR.”

Another film director Gopichand Malineni tweeted, “Dear Elon Musk, we would love to have Tesla in Telangana ...as we have the best infrastructure and the leading business hub of India.”

Senior journalist Vikram Chandra said, “An innovative Twitter invite to Elon Musk from KTR after the Tesla head said he was facing “challenges” in dealing with the government. Actor Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted, “What a Person. Lets Get Tesla to Telangana anna.”