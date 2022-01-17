STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana extends school, college holidays till January 30 

Holidays for schools and other educational institutions, both private and aided as well as government, have been extended till January 30.

Published: 17th January 2022 07:44 AM

Many parents are now preferring to send their children to government schools over private schools in Telangana.

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holidays for schools and other educational institutions, both private and aided as well as government, have been extended till January 30. Medical colleges, however, will run as usual, according to a GO issued by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary of Education Department, on Sunday.

The State government took the decision in the wake of steep rise in Covid-19 cases. Earlier, the government declared holidays for the educational institutions from January 8 to 16. As schools and colleges will be closed till the end of this month, the authorities are planning to revert to online instruction.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a decision on what form of instruction should be followed as well as measures to rein in Covid-19 during a Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Monday. 

He will consider a report the Medical and Health Department will submit on the prevailing Covid-19 situation and depending on the gravity of the issue, the Cabinet will consider several options, including imposition of night curfew.

