Telangana extends school, college holidays till January 30
Holidays for schools and other educational institutions, both private and aided as well as government, have been extended till January 30.
HYDERABAD: Holidays for schools and other educational institutions, both private and aided as well as government, have been extended till January 30. Medical colleges, however, will run as usual, according to a GO issued by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary of Education Department, on Sunday.
The State government took the decision in the wake of steep rise in Covid-19 cases. Earlier, the government declared holidays for the educational institutions from January 8 to 16. As schools and colleges will be closed till the end of this month, the authorities are planning to revert to online instruction.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a decision on what form of instruction should be followed as well as measures to rein in Covid-19 during a Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Monday.
He will consider a report the Medical and Health Department will submit on the prevailing Covid-19 situation and depending on the gravity of the issue, the Cabinet will consider several options, including imposition of night curfew.