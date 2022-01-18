57 patients test positive at Erragadda Institute of Mental Health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 57 inmates at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Erragadda have tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. All the inmates were made to undergo test for Covid-19 after one patient showed some symptoms on Sunday. Out of these, the results of 57 came out positive for coronavirus.

“Only 10-15 patients have a mild cold and cough. Others don’t have any symptoms. They are being closely monitored,” said IMH superintendent Dr M Uma Shankar. The infected inmates have been shifted to a separate ward. As we have experience handling cases during the first two waves, a standard operating procedure is in place to prevent further spread of cases,” she said.

The hospital is also facing a severe shortage of staff as nine junior doctors tested positive for Covid-19 in the last one week’s time. All of them are in home isolation. Telangana records 2,447 fresh Covid cases

Telangana reported 2,447 cases of Covid-19 after conducting 80,138 tests on Monday. With this, the State’s active cases are at 22,197. Meanwhile, three deaths were reported taking the death toll to 4,060.

With the rise in cases, the hospitalisations have also increased and 2,366 beds are occupied, of which 587 are ICU cases, followed by 964 on oxygen support.

The Greater Hyderabad limits saw 1,112 cases, followed by Medchal with 235 cases. The district of Rangareddy saw 183 cases and Handmakonda reported 80 cases, followed by Sangareddy with 73 infections.

The State continued with it’s efforts to minimise the damage caused by Omicron by administering booster dose to 18,932 individuals. At present 12.70 lakh are due for their booster doses.