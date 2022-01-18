Eye on 19 SC Assembly constituency seats in Telangana, BJP sets up committee 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the strategy to win the 19 Assembly constituencies reserved for SCs in the next elections, the State BJP on Monday constituted a coordination committee.

The strategy, being called ‘Mission-19’ aims to strike a balance between the constituents of a particular Assembly constituency by keeping in mind other sections.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who chaired the meeting of party leaders, handed over responsibility to State unit’s core committee member AP Jithender Reddy in the backdrop of the party’s good performance in Huzurabad by-poll under his command.

The party also plans a survey before executing the strategy. Stating that SC votes are crucial, Sanjay recalled how he had won the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat and affirmed that the party’s vote bank amongst the community has increased.

During the meeting, it was decided that the committee will dedicate one day in each of the constituencies to feel the pulse of the voters and come up with a report. The committee will also come up with a plan of action for the next three months. Also, committees for different levels including booth, village, mandal will be set up to take forward the party’s message, while highlighting the State government’s failures.