Mesram clan begins journey to fetch Godavari water for holy rituals

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In the run-up to the Nagoba Jatara, members of the Mesram clan, the ones who perform holy rituals for the sacred deity during the festival, began their walk to fetch holy water from Godavari on January 14. They are expected to return by January 27 as the festival is scheduled to start from January 31.

As per tradition, members of the Mesram clan, after offering their prayers at the Nagoba temple in Keslapur village under Indervelli mandal, go to Hasthanamadugu on the outskirts of Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district for the holy water. They cover about 140 villages during the 150-km journey.

The jatara begins after the Abhisekham is performed with the holy Godavari water, said Meshram Anand Rao. The chief deity of the Jatara – Nagoba (Sri Shek – Cobra) – is the supreme deity (Persa Pen) of the Gonds and Pardhans. It is held on Pushya Amavasya (new moon day in February). It is one of the important Jataras of the Gond and Pardhan tribes of erstwhile Adilabad.