Police, Maoists exchange fire in Telangana; 2 ultras killed, 1 Greyhounds constable injured

The police increased their vigil in the area after receiving inputs that Maoist leaders from Chattisgarh have entered Telangana for Covid-19 treatment. 

Published: 18th January 2022 05:33 PM

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Two Maoists died and one Greyhounds constable sustained injuries in an exchange of fire between the ultras and the police in the Katrigutta forest area of Venkaapuram Mandal in Mulugu district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, the two Maoists are yet to be identified. The police have intensified patrolling in Kannaigudem, Wajedu, Venkatapuram, Eturunagaram, and Mangapeta where they suspect Maoists are holed up.

The police increased their vigil in the area after receiving inputs that Maoist leaders from Chattisgarh have entered Telangana for Covid-19 treatment. It is not immediately known if any top leader of the Moist party is moving in the villages where the ultras have support.

The police have asked Guttikoyas to inform them if they observe the movement of strangers in their villages.

Katrigutta forest area Maoists Greyhounds constable Guttikoyas Chattisgarh
