Telangana can fuel PM Gati Shakti programme, asserts KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana was not getting enough support from the Union government despite being a performing State, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday demanded incentives for performing States.

Participating in the PM Gati Shakti South Zone virtual conference from Hyderabad, Rama Rao highlighted the achievements of Telangana State in the areas of manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, handlooms and textiles, power, coal and other sectors.

He also highlighted that 35 per cent of the global vaccine production takes place in Hyderabad. The conference was chaired by Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

“Though Hyderabad has a strong defence-related ecosystem, the Union government sanctioned the Defence Corridor to Bundelkhand, where no ecosystem exists and neither do firms,” Rama Rao said. He once again made a strong pitch for a defence corridor for Telangana.

The Minister recalled that Telangana is a major hub for defence institutions such as DRDO, DRDL, DMRL, RSI, ANURAG, and in the recent past, many private defence companies have made Hyderabad their base.

Rama Rao also wanted the Centre to provide an exclusive cargo rail network to different ports with increased frequency, as Telangana is a landlocked state. “If additional financial incentives are sanctioned for creation of logistic infrastructure, the State will set up dry ports, integrated and multi-model logistics parks,” he said. Rama Rao also requested the Centre to consider increasing the frequency of trains from Hyderabad to different ports in the country.

The Minister stated that the North-South Freight Corridor passes through Telangana without touching the Hyderabad region. As most of the logistic facilities, industrial clusters are in and around Hyderabad, it would be a win-win situation for all if the freight corridor passes through Hyderabad to unlock the increased possibilities and multimodal last-mile transport, he added.

“The ongoing flagship programme “Make in India” has become an “Assembly in India” programme. The Electronics as well as IT/ITeS sector have to be given a big push as not even a single chip is manufactured in India. The State has a clear candidature for any Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, and would definitely be able to host a plug-and-play facility,” Rama Rao said.

“If States like Telangana are encouraged, it would benefit the entire country’s growth rate and can contribute significantly to meeting India’s export target,” he said.