STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to allocate Rs Rs 7,289 crore for development of schools, introduce English medium

Former IAS officer of Telangana cadre A Murali, who quit his post in Telangana and joined as an advisor in Andhra Pradesh government, developed schools in the neighbouring State.

Published: 18th January 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Children attend a special class in a Mumbai school on Monday

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a leaf out of Andhra Pradesh government’s experience in the education sector, Telangana has decided to allocate Rs 7,289 crore for providing basic amenities at all government schools under the new scheme “Mana Vooru - Mana Badi”. The State Cabinet took a decision to this effect during a meeting held here on Monday. 

Former IAS officer of Telangana cadre A Murali, who quit his post in Telangana and joined as an advisor in Andhra Pradesh government, developed schools in the neighbouring State. He devised a plan, giving facelift to government schools in AP. The Telanagna government has now decided to replicate the same. 

The effort is expected to give a major boost to government schools in the State. The Cabinet also decided to introduce English medium in all government schools in the State. The Cabinet also gave approval for establishing a Women’s University and a Forest University in the State.

The Cabinet cleared a proposal to bring in a new Act to introduce English medium in all government schools and also to regulate fee structure in private schools, junior and degree colleges. The Cabinet constituted a subcommittee under the chairmanship of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to study these two issues and to prepare guidelines for the same. A Bill to this effect will be introduced in the forthcoming session of the State Legislature, the Cabinet decided. 

Quota in recruitment of forest dept officials

In another decision, the Cabinet consented to the proposal to provide reservations in direct recruitments in Forest Department for those who successfully clear the four-year BSc Forestry course in the Forest College and Research Institute located in Mulugu. 

The Cabinet decided to provide 25 per cent reservation in recruiting Assistant Forest Conservators, 50 per cent reservation in Forest Range Officers and 50 per cent quota in forester jobs. The Cabinet also decided to amend the Telangana Forest Service Rules (1977) and Telangana State Forest Subordinate Service Rules (2000) accordingly.

Mana Vooru - Mana Badi

Key areas in govt schools which the State government intends to strengthen

  • Toilets with running water
  • Electrification
  • Drinking water
  • Furniture for staff and students
  • Painting for schools
  • Repairs to school buildings
  • Construction of new buildings
  • Implementation of digital education
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Education School development Woman's University
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp