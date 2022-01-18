Telangana to allocate Rs Rs 7,289 crore for development of schools, introduce English medium

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a leaf out of Andhra Pradesh government’s experience in the education sector, Telangana has decided to allocate Rs 7,289 crore for providing basic amenities at all government schools under the new scheme “Mana Vooru - Mana Badi”. The State Cabinet took a decision to this effect during a meeting held here on Monday.

Former IAS officer of Telangana cadre A Murali, who quit his post in Telangana and joined as an advisor in Andhra Pradesh government, developed schools in the neighbouring State. He devised a plan, giving facelift to government schools in AP. The Telanagna government has now decided to replicate the same.

The effort is expected to give a major boost to government schools in the State. The Cabinet also decided to introduce English medium in all government schools in the State. The Cabinet also gave approval for establishing a Women’s University and a Forest University in the State.

The Cabinet cleared a proposal to bring in a new Act to introduce English medium in all government schools and also to regulate fee structure in private schools, junior and degree colleges. The Cabinet constituted a subcommittee under the chairmanship of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to study these two issues and to prepare guidelines for the same. A Bill to this effect will be introduced in the forthcoming session of the State Legislature, the Cabinet decided.

Quota in recruitment of forest dept officials

In another decision, the Cabinet consented to the proposal to provide reservations in direct recruitments in Forest Department for those who successfully clear the four-year BSc Forestry course in the Forest College and Research Institute located in Mulugu.

The Cabinet decided to provide 25 per cent reservation in recruiting Assistant Forest Conservators, 50 per cent reservation in Forest Range Officers and 50 per cent quota in forester jobs. The Cabinet also decided to amend the Telangana Forest Service Rules (1977) and Telangana State Forest Subordinate Service Rules (2000) accordingly.

Mana Vooru - Mana Badi

Key areas in govt schools which the State government intends to strengthen