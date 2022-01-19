STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Case against YSRC’s PVP for trespassing into Prem Parvath Villa

The police on Tuesday registered a case against YSRCP leader PVP alias Potluri Vara Prasad and his associates for allegedly trespassing into Prem Parvath Villa at Banjara Hills.

Published: 19th January 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Potluri Vara Prasad

Potluri Vara Prasad (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police on Tuesday registered a case against YSRCP leader PVP alias Potluri Vara Prasad and his associates for allegedly trespassing into Prem Parvath Villa at Banjara Hills.

According to a complaint filed by D K Shruti Reddy, PVP and his associates damaged the compound wall of her villa using drill machines and tried to erect iron sheets on its premises without her permission on Sunday. 

The complainant also said they hurled abusive remarks against her. The accused have been charged under sections 447, 427, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRCP Potluri Vara Prasad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp