Case against YSRC’s PVP for trespassing into Prem Parvath Villa

HYDERABAD: The police on Tuesday registered a case against YSRCP leader PVP alias Potluri Vara Prasad and his associates for allegedly trespassing into Prem Parvath Villa at Banjara Hills.

According to a complaint filed by D K Shruti Reddy, PVP and his associates damaged the compound wall of her villa using drill machines and tried to erect iron sheets on its premises without her permission on Sunday.

The complainant also said they hurled abusive remarks against her. The accused have been charged under sections 447, 427, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated, the officials said.